Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys New Shares in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 13,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.78.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

NYSE QSR opened at $60.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.94. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.68 and a 12-month high of $65.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.98.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.39% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.44%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

