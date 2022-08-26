Lanceria (LANC) Trading Down 10.6% Over Last 7 Days

Lanceria (LANC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Lanceria coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lanceria has a market cap of $489,814.05 and $7,429.00 worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lanceria has traded down 10.6% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004846 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001628 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.62 or 0.00807436 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00016879 BTC.
Lanceria Profile
Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 269,152,549 coins. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs.
Buying and Selling Lanceria
