Lakeshore Acquisition I (NASDAQ:LAAA) Trading Up 0.1%

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:LAAA – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.04. 7,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 14,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.94.

Lakeshore Acquisition I (NASDAQ:LAAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I by 245.4% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 410,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 291,400 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Lakeshore Acquisition I by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 105,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 97,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 15,304 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lakeshore Acquisition I by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lakeshore Acquisition I during the fourth quarter valued at about $629,000. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Shanghai, China.

