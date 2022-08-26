Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 52.9% from the July 31st total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have commented on RDSMY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €182.00 ($185.71) to €162.00 ($165.31) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €205.00 ($209.18) to €180.00 ($183.67) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €189.00 ($192.86) to €188.00 ($191.84) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke DSM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

RDSMY opened at $34.65 on Friday. Koninklijke DSM has a 12 month low of $33.83 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.1906 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 1.52%.

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

