King Luther Capital Management Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 106,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $4,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 4.4% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 3.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 9.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Castle Biosciences Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ CSTL opened at $32.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.96. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.58 and a 52 week high of $78.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.52. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $34.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $102,159.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 328,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,022,656.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $211,628.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 238,059 shares in the company, valued at $6,539,480.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $102,159.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 328,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,022,656.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,505 shares of company stock valued at $316,231 in the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSTL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.