King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 629 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 482,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,393,000 after buying an additional 5,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakview Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $9,684,000. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.82.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $205.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.59. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.34 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $178.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

