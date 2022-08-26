King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 1,800 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Goosehead Insurance worth $4,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,493,000 after acquiring an additional 67,147 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 7,279 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 176,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,862,000 after buying an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at $5,113,000.

Goosehead Insurance Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $62.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 569.96, a PEG ratio of 603.40 and a beta of 1.00. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $181.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

In related news, major shareholder Mark E. Jr. Jones sold 1,600 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $96,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Mark E. Jr. Jones sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $96,016.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 44,382 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $2,667,802.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,955,498.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,598 shares of company stock valued at $14,568,018 in the last 90 days. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on GSHD shares. William Blair lowered Goosehead Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.33.

Goosehead Insurance Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

