King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 16,125 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,125 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Copart by 78.4% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Copart by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 91.5% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 897.4% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $1,157,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $126.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.21 and a 12-month high of $161.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.15.

CPRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

