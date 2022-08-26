King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 468 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,812,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,878,360,000 after buying an additional 1,277,266 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in S&P Global by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,274,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,320,576,000 after buying an additional 381,402 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,955,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,810,428,000 after buying an additional 395,484 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,758,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,717,673,000 after acquiring an additional 128,640 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,412,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,077,459,000 after acquiring an additional 109,110 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $379.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $369.56. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.87 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.34%.

In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total transaction of $4,984,435.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,513.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.00.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

