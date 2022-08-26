King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 5,117 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 116,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Veritex were worth $4,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Veritex in the first quarter worth about $218,000. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veritex in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veritex by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Terry Earley purchased 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 7,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,390. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 5,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $193,756.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,412,806.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Terry Earley acquired 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,390. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Veritex Trading Up 2.6 %

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Veritex to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com lowered Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Veritex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX opened at $32.49 on Friday. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.99 and a twelve month high of $45.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.82 and its 200-day moving average is $34.38.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). Veritex had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 35.73%. The business had revenue of $94.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.20%.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

See Also

