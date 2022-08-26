King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 28,440 Shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 106,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,440 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 915.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Weatherford International in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the first quarter worth $289,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Weatherford International from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Weatherford International stock opened at $27.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.18. Weatherford International plc has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $40.16.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. Weatherford International had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 26.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Weatherford International plc will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.

