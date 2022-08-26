King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 67,255 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 60.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,255 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.21% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $7,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth about $2,170,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 218.5% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 66,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 45,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 850,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,529,000 after acquiring an additional 459,085 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 249,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,823,000 after acquiring an additional 69,301 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ASO shares. Stephens lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.69.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $46.24 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $51.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.11 and a 200-day moving average of $37.78.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 9.66%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 4.30%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.