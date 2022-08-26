Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stake Boosted by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.14.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of KMB traded down $2.03 on Friday, reaching $130.86. 36,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,845. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.96. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $117.32 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 87.71%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

