Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,400 shares, a decrease of 62.9% from the July 31st total of 232,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 923,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kidpik

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kidpik in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kidpik during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kidpik during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Kidpik during the 4th quarter worth approximately $651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Kidpik Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PIK traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.94. The stock had a trading volume of 618 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,215. The company has a market cap of $14.92 million and a P/E ratio of -2.16. Kidpik has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.46.

Kidpik Company Profile

Kidpik ( NASDAQ:PIK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.78 million during the quarter. Kidpik had a negative return on equity of 62.91% and a negative net margin of 33.94%.

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items.

