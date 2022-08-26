KeyFi Price Tops $0.0767 on Major Exchanges (KEYFI)

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One KeyFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0767 or 0.00000368 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, KeyFi has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. KeyFi has a total market capitalization of $206,108.16 and approximately $23.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004796 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001642 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002181 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.55 or 0.00798745 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00016732 BTC.
About KeyFi
KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app.
KeyFi Coin Trading
