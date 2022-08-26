KeyCorp Raises Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target to $110.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Oshkosh’s FY2022 earnings at $3.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.96 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OSK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $117.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Argus started coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.20.

NYSE:OSK opened at $84.52 on Monday. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $77.89 and a 12 month high of $125.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.64 and its 200-day moving average is $94.25.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 24.7% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

