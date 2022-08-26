Kevin Rendino Acquires 1,707 Shares of 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Stock

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2022

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURNGet Rating) CEO Kevin Rendino acquired 1,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $10,583.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,156.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, August 10th, Kevin Rendino bought 956 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $5,927.20.
  • On Tuesday, June 28th, Kevin Rendino bought 6,723 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $41,010.30.
  • On Thursday, June 23rd, Kevin Rendino bought 249 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,518.90.
  • On Tuesday, June 7th, Kevin Rendino bought 2,900 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $18,734.00.

180 Degree Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TURN opened at $6.22 on Friday. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 180 Degree Capital

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TURN. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in 180 Degree Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,441,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 181.5% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 76,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 19.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 24,520 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP lifted its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 234,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

About 180 Degree Capital

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides its services to pooled investment vehicles and pension and profit sharing plans. It also manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. The firm invests in public equity markets. It primarily invests in deep value stocks of small cap companies.

