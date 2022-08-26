Kevin Rendino Acquires 1,707 Shares of 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating) CEO Kevin Rendino acquired 1,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $10,583.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,156.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 10th, Kevin Rendino bought 956 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $5,927.20.
- On Tuesday, June 28th, Kevin Rendino bought 6,723 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $41,010.30.
- On Thursday, June 23rd, Kevin Rendino bought 249 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,518.90.
- On Tuesday, June 7th, Kevin Rendino bought 2,900 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $18,734.00.
180 Degree Capital Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TURN opened at $6.22 on Friday. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.45.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On 180 Degree Capital
About 180 Degree Capital
180 Degree Capital Corp. is a is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides its services to pooled investment vehicles and pension and profit sharing plans. It also manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. The firm invests in public equity markets. It primarily invests in deep value stocks of small cap companies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 180 Degree Capital (TURN)
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
- Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- ShockWave Stuns With 40% Post-Earnings Price Move: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for 180 Degree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Degree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.