Kepler Capital Markets Downgrades Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) to Sell

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday. They currently have a $215.00 target price on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 469.54% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Danske started coverage on shares of Demant A/S in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Demant A/S from 306.00 to 313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.00.

Get Demant A/S alerts:

Demant A/S Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WILLF remained flat at $37.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.76 and a 200 day moving average of $39.87. Demant A/S has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $59.30.

About Demant A/S

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare and audio technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Demant A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Demant A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.