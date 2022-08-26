Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Director Stanley R. Zax Buys 35,000 Shares

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) Director Stanley R. Zax acquired 35,000 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.15 per share, for a total transaction of $635,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 458,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,327,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE KW traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.12. 808,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,301. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $25.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is 105.50%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 0.4% in the second quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 652,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 6.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 632,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,977,000 after buying an additional 38,652 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 12.0% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 433,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,210,000 after acquiring an additional 46,305 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 15.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 219,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 29,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

