Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Hits Market Cap of $24.05 Million

Keep3rV1 (KP3R) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 26th. During the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Keep3rV1 coin can currently be purchased for about $120.25 or 0.00581854 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep3rV1 has a total market cap of $24.05 million and $5.21 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Keep3rV1 alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004839 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,667.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004878 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004836 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003802 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002474 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00128249 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00032372 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00082675 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Profile

KP3R is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a. The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network. Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Keep3rV1 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep3rV1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Keep3rV1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep3rV1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.