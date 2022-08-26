Katalyo Trading Up 1% This Week (KTLYO)

Katalyo (KTLYO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Katalyo coin can currently be bought for $0.0491 or 0.00000228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Katalyo has traded up 1% against the dollar. Katalyo has a total market cap of $525,176.40 and approximately $214,043.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Katalyo alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00769136 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00016206 BTC.

Katalyo Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com. The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Katalyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Katalyo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.