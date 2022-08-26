Kangal Price Down 0.6% This Week (KANGAL)

Kangal (KANGAL) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Kangal has a market cap of $339,462.42 and approximately $248.00 worth of Kangal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kangal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kangal has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004656 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002150 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00771038 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00016219 BTC.
Kangal Profile
Kangal’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins. Kangal’s official Twitter account is @kangaltoken. The Reddit community for Kangal is https://reddit.com/r/kangaltoken.
Kangal Coin Trading
