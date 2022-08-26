Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ:KACL) Short Interest Down 66.7% in August

Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ:KACL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Kairous Acquisition Stock Performance

KACL stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.94. Kairous Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.03.

Get Kairous Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KACL. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Kairous Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in Kairous Acquisition by 222.1% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 309,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 213,575 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Kairous Acquisition by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 28,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kairous Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,179,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kairous Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Kairous Acquisition Company Profile

Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on opportunities in Asia excluding China. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kairous Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kairous Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.