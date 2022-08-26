Just Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) Short Interest Up 341.9% in August

Just Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JENGQ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,100 shares, a growth of 341.9% from the July 31st total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Just Energy Group Stock Up 8.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:JENGQ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 38,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,565. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 million, a P/E ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 0.58. Just Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.56.
About Just Energy Group
