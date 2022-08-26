Just Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) Short Interest Up 341.9% in August

Just Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JENGQ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,100 shares, a growth of 341.9% from the July 31st total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Just Energy Group Stock Up 8.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:JENGQ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 38,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,565. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 million, a P/E ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 0.58. Just Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.56.

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, The Mass Market and The Commercial. The company offers fixed, variable, index and flat rate commodity products, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution, as well as sustainable carbon emissions solutions.

