Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,557.28 ($18.82) and last traded at GBX 1,588.80 ($19.20). Approximately 28,717 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 175,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,615.80 ($19.52).

JET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 5,000 ($60.42) to GBX 3,900 ($47.12) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 4,980 ($60.17) to GBX 4,240 ($51.23) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 1,427 ($17.24) to GBX 1,544 ($18.66) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,660 ($20.06) to GBX 1,940 ($23.44) in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

The stock has a market cap of £3.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,447.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,012.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

