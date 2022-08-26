Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,400 shares, a decrease of 57.0% from the July 31st total of 249,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 206,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jupiter Wellness

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Jupiter Wellness in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in Jupiter Wellness by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,041,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 51,556 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jupiter Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter.

Jupiter Wellness Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JUPW traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.72. The stock had a trading volume of 171,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,782. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.90. Jupiter Wellness has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $2.24.

Jupiter Wellness Company Profile

Jupiter Wellness, Inc develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores.

