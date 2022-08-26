Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Short Interest Update

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a decline of 62.6% from the July 31st total of 64,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
JGHAF remained flat at $25.55 during trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.07. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $25.55 and a 1-year high of $32.60.
About Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (JGHAF)
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
- Salesforce Stock Could Have Long Term Potential After Earnings
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.