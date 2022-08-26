Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Short Interest Update

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a decline of 62.6% from the July 31st total of 64,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

JGHAF remained flat at $25.55 during trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.07. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $25.55 and a 1-year high of $32.60.

Get Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

About Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Rating)

See Also

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products and solutions in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, automated systems, digital solutions, and matching services worldwide. It operates through Intralogistics and Financial Services segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.