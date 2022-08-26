Juggernaut (JGN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.13 Million

Juggernaut (JGN) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 26th. Over the last week, Juggernaut has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. Juggernaut has a total market capitalization of $4.13 million and approximately $149,010.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Juggernaut coin can now be purchased for about $0.0412 or 0.00000199 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004836 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,183.41 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004862 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003788 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002473 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00128114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00032164 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00082467 BTC.

Juggernaut Profile

JGN is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,210,416 coins. Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi. The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi. Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com.

Juggernaut Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

