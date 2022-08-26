JSF Financial LLC Invests $186,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

JSF Financial LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Palantir Technologies to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

Shares of PLTR traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.27. The stock had a trading volume of 350,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,974,856. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.48. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $29.29.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.72 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $215,387.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,815,808 shares in the company, valued at $14,944,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 105,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $1,163,194.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,911,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,064,553.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $215,387.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,815,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,944,099.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 420,171 shares of company stock worth $4,153,509. Company insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

