JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,441,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,065 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,806,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,548,705,000 after purchasing an additional 687,571 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $4,092,843,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,802,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,819,021,000 after purchasing an additional 273,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,276,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,785,669,000 after purchasing an additional 160,698 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JPM opened at $118.55 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $106.06 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.61.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

