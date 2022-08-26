JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Vinci (EPA:DG) a €113.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €113.00 ($115.31) price target on Vinci (EPA:DG – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DG. Barclays set a €113.00 ($115.31) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($112.24) price target on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($126.53) price target on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($107.14) price target on shares of Vinci in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €111.00 ($113.27) price target on shares of Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Vinci Price Performance

Shares of EPA DG opened at €93.07 ($94.97) on Tuesday. Vinci has a twelve month low of €69.54 ($70.96) and a twelve month high of €88.80 ($90.61). The company’s fifty day moving average is €89.38 and its 200-day moving average is €91.32.

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

