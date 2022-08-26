Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.23

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.23 and traded as high as C$6.35. Journey Energy shares last traded at C$6.35, with a volume of 583,512 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
JOY has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Journey Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Journey Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Monday, July 4th.
Journey Energy Stock Up 3.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.46, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$337.42 million and a PE ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.31.
Insider Activity
In other Journey Energy news, Director Alexander G. Verge bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,468,776 shares in the company, valued at C$12,343,880.
Journey Energy Company Profile
Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
