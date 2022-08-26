John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,118,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,861 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 2.22% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $58,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JHMM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,907,000 after purchasing an additional 66,147 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 947,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,667,000 after buying an additional 9,610 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $610,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

JHMM stock traded down $1.00 on Friday, reaching $48.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,937. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $42.62 and a 52 week high of $56.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.96.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.