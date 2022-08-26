Jetcoin (JET) 24-Hour Volume Hits $38,692.00

Jetcoin (JET) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Jetcoin has a market capitalization of $105,331.02 and approximately $38,692.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jetcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004849 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,624.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004875 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004845 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003819 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002479 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00128191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00032380 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00082856 BTC.

Jetcoin Coin Profile

JET is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

