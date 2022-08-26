JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Purchased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,941 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 147,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 83,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 197,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 14,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

JBLU opened at $8.38 on Friday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1-year low of $7.87 and a 1-year high of $16.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.74.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.36). JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a negative return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JBLU shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on JetBlue Airways to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.61.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

