Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Guess’, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GES)

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GESGet Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Guess’ in a report released on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now expects that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Guess”s current full-year earnings is $2.53 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Guess”s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Guess’ from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of GES opened at $19.16 on Friday. Guess’ has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $25.27. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.40.

Guess’ (NYSE:GESGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Guess’ had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $643.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Guess’ in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Guess’ in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Guess’ by 292.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Guess’ by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Guess’ in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.92%.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

