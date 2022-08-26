Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Cabot Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CBT)

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Cabot in a research report issued on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.80. The consensus estimate for Cabot’s current full-year earnings is $6.19 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cabot’s FY2023 earnings at $7.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.20. Cabot had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CBT. StockNews.com raised shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.40.

Shares of CBT opened at $77.46 on Wednesday. Cabot has a 1 year low of $47.59 and a 1 year high of $78.62. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.14 and a 200-day moving average of $69.73.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cabot by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 190,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,682,000 after purchasing an additional 45,606 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 17,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $1,341,917.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,109,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $357,444.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,535.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 17,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $1,341,917.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,109,840.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Cabot’s payout ratio is 60.16%.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

