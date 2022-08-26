Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €73.00 Price Target

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €73.00 ($74.49) price target by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($76.53) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($65.31) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($68.37) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($54.08) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €74.00 ($75.51) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of HEN3 stock traded down €0.06 ($0.06) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €65.94 ($67.29). 361,799 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average of €62.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of €63.27. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($105.10) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($132.30).

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.