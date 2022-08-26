JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 226,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,318 shares during the period. JD.com accounts for 2.7% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in JD.com were worth $13,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after buying an additional 8,885 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in JD.com by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 78,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in JD.com by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in JD.com by 119.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 53,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $64.73. The company had a trading volume of 656,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,479,043. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $92.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.45 and a beta of 0.37.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JD. Citigroup cut their price target on JD.com from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JD.com from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.64.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

