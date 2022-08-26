Jackson Acquisition (NYSE:RJAC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Jackson Acquisition (NYSE:RJAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 79.2% from the July 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Jackson Acquisition Price Performance

NYSE:RJAC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.94. 621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,370. Jackson Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $9.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.88.

Jackson Acquisition Company Profile

Jackson Acquisition Company is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the healthcare services and healthcare technology sectors.

