Jackson Acquisition (NYSE:RJAC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Jackson Acquisition (NYSE:RJAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 79.2% from the July 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Jackson Acquisition Price Performance
NYSE:RJAC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.94. 621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,370. Jackson Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $9.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.88.
Jackson Acquisition Company Profile
