Jackpot Self Reported Market Cap Hits $5.52 Million (777)

Jackpot (777) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 26th. Over the last seven days, Jackpot has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. One Jackpot coin can currently be bought for about $0.0216 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jackpot has a total market cap of $5.52 million and approximately $16,569.00 worth of Jackpot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004932 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.51 or 0.00821159 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00017065 BTC.

Jackpot Coin Profile

Jackpot’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 255,158,163 coins. Jackpot’s official Twitter account is @777coinwin.

Jackpot Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jackpot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jackpot should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jackpot using one of the exchanges listed above.

