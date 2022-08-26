Jackpot Self Reported Market Cap Hits $5.52 Million (777)

Jackpot (777) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 26th. Over the last seven days, Jackpot has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. One Jackpot coin can currently be bought for about $0.0216 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jackpot has a total market cap of $5.52 million and approximately $16,569.00 worth of Jackpot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004932 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001656 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002145 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.51 or 0.00821159 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00017065 BTC.
Jackpot Coin Profile
Jackpot’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 255,158,163 coins. Jackpot’s official Twitter account is @777coinwin.
Jackpot Coin Trading
