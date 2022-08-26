Jackpot (777) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $16,569.00

Jackpot (777) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Jackpot has a market capitalization of $5.52 million and approximately $16,569.00 worth of Jackpot was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Jackpot has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Jackpot coin can now be bought for $0.0216 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004634 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001610 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002142 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00767880 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00016302 BTC.
Jackpot Profile
Jackpot’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 255,158,163 coins. Jackpot’s official Twitter account is @777coinwin.
