Jackpot (777) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $16,569.00

Jackpot (777) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Jackpot has a market capitalization of $5.52 million and approximately $16,569.00 worth of Jackpot was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Jackpot has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Jackpot coin can now be bought for $0.0216 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Jackpot Profile

Jackpot’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 255,158,163 coins. Jackpot’s official Twitter account is @777coinwin.

Buying and Selling Jackpot

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jackpot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jackpot should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jackpot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

