Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.05-$5.09 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04 billion-$2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.94 billion.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $184.00.

JKHY opened at $200.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $147.50 and a fifty-two week high of $212.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $482.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 73.9% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 89.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

