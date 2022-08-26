Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.85 billion-$1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.02 billion.

Itron Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:ITRI traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.16. 316,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,459. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Itron has a fifty-two week low of $43.18 and a fifty-two week high of $86.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Itron had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $431.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Itron will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ITRI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Itron from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Itron to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens downgraded shares of Itron from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Itron from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Itron from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Itron by 30.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Itron by 73.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Itron by 314.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Itron during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Itron during the first quarter valued at about $299,000. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

