iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) Short Interest Update

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,300 shares, a growth of 390.5% from the July 31st total of 33,700 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 115,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

iSpecimen Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISPC traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.23. The company had a trading volume of 643 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,810. iSpecimen has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $28.98. The company has a current ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iSpecimen

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iSpecimen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of iSpecimen by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 62,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 27,243 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iSpecimen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iSpecimen by 903.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 64,083 shares during the period. 28.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iSpecimen Company Profile

iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations.

Featured Stories

