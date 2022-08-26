iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Bought by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up 2.3% of F3Logic LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. F3Logic LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $15,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 604.2% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 18,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 16,053 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded down $3.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.34. 25,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,641,148. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.00. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $133.55 and a 1-year high of $178.19.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

