iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Position Boosted by Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 4.1% of Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 809,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,538,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 54,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 158,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,024 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEM traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $40.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,822,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,552,396. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.48. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $53.58.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

