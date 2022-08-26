iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 323,668 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 4,425,218 shares.The stock last traded at $33.15 and had previously closed at $33.38.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.20.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Gold Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.