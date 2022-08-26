iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 625,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,720 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned 1.01% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $22,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 65,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 7,566 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 247,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 140,282 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 148,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 49,046 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 401,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,505,000 after purchasing an additional 100,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 4,091.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,658,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,372 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

IXC stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $38.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,993. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.85. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $24.07 and a 1 year high of $42.98.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

