iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Position Cut by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. 55I LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 676.0% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 478,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,875,000 after purchasing an additional 416,643 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the period. First Ascent Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 70,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 23,183 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 60,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 58,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 21,337 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSL traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.47. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,006. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $63.72 and a 1-year high of $85.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%.

